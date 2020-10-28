iHeartRadio
Tom Morello Announces an EP Release For Friday

morelloScreenshot 2020-10-28 172451

Tom Morello is coming out with a new EP this Friday, October 30th. 

Comandante will feature 5 songs. The first song Voodoo Child we can assume is a cover of Jimi Hendrix, Interstate 80 Features Slash and Secretariat (For EVH) is a tribute to late/great Eddie Van Halen. Surburban Guerrilla and Cato Stedman & Netptune Frost round out the entire EP. 

Tom will (hopefully) be in Calgary, June 23 with Rage Against The Machine. 

Rock!

Chris Foord 

