Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson - The Movie?!

Well it looks like a (another hehe)movie is in the works for the couple that dominated the headlines during the mid nineties.

The story of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson who shocked the world with their sex tape, marriage, fights, chidren and jail time will be brought to the big screen.

Now no title has been given for this project but as of right now actors Sebastian Stan and Lily James are supposed to be playing the roles of Tommy and Pam. I wonder if Stan will need a stunt double for some of Tom's parts? HA!

To get the full scoop of what we know about the movie and backstory click here.

It's a rock n roll story for sure and unlike other stories in rock...NO ONE DIED!

Rock!

Chris Foord