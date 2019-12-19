Trailer For New Christopher Nolan Movie Tenet
Christopher Nolan has never made a bad movie. Sure you may argue that you weren't the biggest fan of Dark Knight Rises or Interstellar but they cerainly weren't BAD movies by any means. Christopher Nolan's next movie is being described as a mind bending espionage movie...sounds cool! Check out the trailer here:
CONTESTS
-
Jesse & JD's $20,000 Christmas Secret WishNominate a deserving family today! We could deliver the Christmas of their dreams.
-
CJAY 92 Music DirectorsRate Our Rock to win $200 CASH!
-
Black Label Society TicketsEnter to win FREE Black Label Society tickets!