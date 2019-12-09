Trevor Noah Joins Funny 1060AM Comedy Series
FUNNY 1060AM COMEDY SERIES presents
TREVOR NOAH
Friday, June 19
Scotiabank Saddledome
Tickets go on-sale Friday, December 13 at 10am through Ticketmaster.
Tickets starting at $55.75, plus service charges. All Ages.
Trevor Noah at the Scotiabank Saddledome on June 19th
