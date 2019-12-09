iHeartRadio
Trevor Noah Joins Funny 1060AM Comedy Series

FUNNY 1060AM COMEDY SERIES presents
TREVOR NOAH

Friday, June 19
Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets go on-sale Friday, December 13 at 10am through Ticketmaster.
Tickets starting at $55.75, plus service charges. All Ages.

 

FUNNY BASTARDS PRE-SALE
Starts Wednesday, December 11 at 10AM and ends on Thursday, December 12 at 10PM, while supplies last.
Click HEREand enter the pre-sale code DAILY.

 

Funny 1060AM Comedy Series: Trevor Noah at the Scotiabank Saddledome on June 19th, presented by Calgary’s All NEW Funny 1060AM!

