Starting in the 80's and running for a total of 14 seasons was a TV show called Unsolved Mysteries.

The most memorable host was Robert Stack with the show producing re-enactments and interviews of past crimes and paranormal events.

Well the original creators have teamed up with Producers of Stranger Things to bring the show back.

Unsolved Mysteries will be back starting July 1 on Netflix.

Take a look at the new trailer: