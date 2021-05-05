I saw this article and it shook me to the core. I go out to Waiparous a LOT and hike around the area, sometimes by myself with my dog, but I always get the feeling that there's wildlife watching me out there.

I know a ton of people like to go out to Waiparous with OHV's and to go camping and hiking, so I wanted to share this article.

READ: Waiparous Man Killed In Suspected Animal Attack

PLEASE bring your bear spray with you out there, and anywhere out in the woods as you enjoy our beautiful outdoors this Summer.

If you haven't checked out the Alberta Bear Smart program yet, it might be smart to refresh your memory with it. CLICK HERE to go to the website!