Want To Complete Your Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween Costume?

If you’re looking for the final piece to your Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costume, and was the freaks actual eye glasses, if you have $150,000 laying around…I got you covered.

Taylor James, who runs Cult Collectibles out of Vancouver owns the glasses and said he's willing to part with the serial killer's prison glasses. He also has a bunch of other Dahmer memorabilia, after being contacted by a former housekeeper for Jeffrey's father, Lionel. Taylor agreed to manage and sell the collection through his website for a portion of the profit.

Cult Collectibles sells other items from its Jeffrey Dahmer collection online, including his cutlery, his bible, original family photos, and tons of paperwork.

Isn’t it weird how serial killers are glamorized like this, even though we know Dahmer killed and ate 17 people…somebody NEEDS to own his glasses and cutlery. What a world.