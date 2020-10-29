Want Your Home To Smell Like KFC Fried Chicken For The Holidays?

Personally, I love a nice scented candle. The traditional scents for the holidays are a little much for me, though. Apple Cinnamon is waaaay overdone, along with "Christmas Baking" or "Pine Cone". I prefer fresh scents like...laundry.

BUT...I would definitely be down to have my home smell like KFC fried chicken.

Image Credit: KFC

It would appear that these are only available to buy in the states right now, but I'm sure you could order one online.

CLICK HERE for the link with more information!