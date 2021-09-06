WATCH: 10PM Curfew Law Cuts Power While Dave Grohl Joins Guns N' Roses

Dave Grohl joined Guns N' Roses for while they performed Paradise City only to have the power cut half way through due a 10pm curfew Law in Napa Valley... (click here if video doesn't work)

That didn't stop the fans though, who kept singing.

The power cut happens just after the minute mark in both videos.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the 10 p.m. curfew — established in 2013 to appease the fest’s Napa neighbors — at BottleRock has previously seen headlining sets by Neil Young and the Cure similarly get cut off mid-song. Foo Fighters, who broke BottleRock’s curfew in 2017, will attempt to avoid the same fate Sunday" - from Rollingstone.com

