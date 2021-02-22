Watch A 15 Year Old Rockaholic Show Up On American Idol Last Night!

I had no idea American Idol was still up and running…but here I am blogging about a performance that happened last night.



A Rockaholic showed up on television in front of Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie and said she was a rock fan that listened to Nirvana, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Sublime. After some disbelief for whatever reason from the judges she went into a bluesy a cappella version of MÖTLEY CRÜE's "Live Wire".



Meet 15 year old Casey Bishop who American Idol judge Luke Bryan declared the unofficial winner of this season.



Maybe we’ll be hearing this voice on CJAY92 soon!







Is this Diamond J Terrence's love child? We will see what the paternity tests say!

