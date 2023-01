Superbowl Sunday is coming up on February on Febuary 12th and for many, it's about the commercials.

Well Ozzy Osbourne is set to be featured in a least one commercial.

Here's the sneak a peak ...

Ozzy could be a Grammy winner by the time Superbowl roles around as the weekend before he'll be up for a Rock Album Of the Year award for "Patient Number 9," which is a solid album.

Good Luck Ozzy!

Foord