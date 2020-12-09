Watch: AC/DC - Demon Fire!

AC/DC have released their latest video for Demon Fire, The 3rd single from there latest album Power UP!

Created in Black and Red you feel like your cruising along (could be the bong rip) to the steady beats and those 'Young brothers' guitar rhythms. Also pay attention to the road signs and graffiti, I could tell you why but why; gives ya something to do.

ACDC

AC/DC have pleased many critics with their latest album. Recorded in Vancouver in 2018, Power Up was kept secret and just as they were about to release back in March of 2020, Covid 19 shut down the world. So they waited until the band decided that this Earth needed some much cheering up...and it's helped!

Power Up has gone to #1 in 21 countries including Canada so if you don't have a copy now, you'll probably get one under the Christmas Tree.

Enjoy the video for Demon Fire, and listen for it on CJAY 92 aw we're starting to give it some spins. CJAY 92 is already on top of the first two singles, Shot In The Dark and Realize ... Oh and lets hope AC/DC will be out touring soon than later.

Rock!

Chris Foord