WATCH: AC/DC's new video for Realize
Always good to see these guys still laying it down. If you haven't listened to their new album PWRUP, get on it!
~Reap*Video courtesy of AC/DC via YouTube
CONTESTS
-
Rate Our RockYou could win $500 EVERY month, just Rate Our Rock!
-
The Nightrain VIP ExperienceLIVE MUSIC is BACK, now with social distancing + AHS approval! Listen to Jesse & JD for your chance to win a Hotel & Concert Package for 4.
-
Marvel Studios’ “WandaVision” Prize PackEnter for your chance to win a One Year Disney+ Subscription and Marvel Studios' "WandaVision" Funkos and start streaming Marvel Studios' "WandaVision"!