Watch: AC/DC's new video for their latest single Shot In The Dark!

AC/DC's 17th studio album Power Up will be released November 13 and the new video for Shot In The Dark is out now.

The video was apparently filmed in Amsterdam before the pandemic started along with all other promotion and marketing for the band's new album.

It's a solid AC/DC video with an energy that seemed to be missing with their last effort of Rock or Bust.

Great to see the band back together.

Take a look at the new video: