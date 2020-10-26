WATCH: AC/DC Shot In The Dark video!

The first time I heard this new song, my first thought was, 'Man...these guys still sound great!', and I still think the same. Yes, they sound exactly like you thought they would, but it just seems like they have a renewed energy to them. I hope I have the same attitude when I'm im my seventies! Crank this up an make sure you show it to someone younger than you. Pass on the ROCK!

~Reap

Video courtesy of AC/DC via Youtube