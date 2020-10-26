WATCH: AC/DC Shot In The Dark video!
The first time I heard this new song, my first thought was, 'Man...these guys still sound great!', and I still think the same. Yes, they sound exactly like you thought they would, but it just seems like they have a renewed energy to them. I hope I have the same attitude when I'm im my seventies! Crank this up an make sure you show it to someone younger than you. Pass on the ROCK!
~Reap
Video courtesy of AC/DC via Youtube
CONTESTS
-
CJAY 92's $100,000 Name That Sound ContestName That Sound to win CASH every hour from 6am to 8pm!
-
Rate Our RockYou could win $500 EVERY month, just Rate Our Rock!