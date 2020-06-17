Watch Actor Josh Gad reunite the Ghostbusters cast online!

For the past couple months Actor Josh Gad has been airing a segment on his Youtube channel called Reunited Apart featuring the casts of movies from all our childhoods.

So far Josh has Reunited Apart the cast of the Goonies, Back ot the Future, Splash and Lord of the Rings.

This past weeks episode featured the cast of the Ghostbusters which was an extra special one since we all love the movie.

Take a look at Episode 5 of Reunited Apart Ghostbusters edition: