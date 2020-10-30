Watch: Bats appear like they are in a Goth Bar
Add goth type music to bats hanging up side down and it looks like a Goth bar! It's pretty cool with the sound on.
Happy Halloween!!!
Ofcourse the greatest Goth band of all is Bauhuas! (below)
Rock!
Chris Foord
