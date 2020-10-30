iHeartRadio
Watch: Bats appear like they are in a Goth Bar

Add goth type music to bats hanging up side down and it looks like a Goth bar! It's pretty cool with the sound on. 

Happy Halloween!!!

Ofcourse the greatest Goth band of all is Bauhuas! (below)

Chris Foord

 

