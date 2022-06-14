WATCH: Bearcat Murray Helps Mike Vernon While Flames Score A Goal

Jim 'Bearcat' Murray passed away today (June 14th) at the age of 89.

Bearcat as he was known as around the Flames locker room, loved the team; the team and fans loved him back.

A Calgary legend.



Our deepest condolences go out to Jim 'Bearcat' Murray's family and friends ❤️ https://t.co/OmY7akQVbe — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) June 14, 2022

One of my favourite hockey stories ever took place back on April 20th, 1989. The Flames and Kings were in a fiery best of seven series with lots of rough stuff and fights. During the game Bearcat ran onto the ice to see if goalie Mike Vernon was okay after being punched by Kings player Bernie Nicholls..... Thing is, the play wasn't over yet, Flames scored with Bearcat on the ice! Check out that full story here and see for yourself.... (If video doesn't work click here)

The Calgary Flames went on to win their only Stanley Cup that year.

Jim 'Bearcat' Murray was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2009.

For more on his incredible career click here.

Rip Bearcat.

Chris Foord