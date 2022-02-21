WATCH: BIG JET TV (I could watch this all day)

When I was just a wee laddie I used to live in London, England. And one of my biggest and fondest memories was watching Jumbo Jets, Concords and other commercial airplanes fly over me when i would visit my Grandparents as they lived right below the flight path of planes landing at Heathrow. It was amazing! At 2:55 every afternoon you wouldn't be able to hear much as the concord would fly in from New York.... it wasn't going supersonic but the jet engines would scream and it was amazing.

Well this past weekend I came across Big Jet TV!

I am considering leaving all current jobs and applying for a gig at Big Jet TV #GoOnThen ✈️

pic.twitter.com/G8C7JQhqGy — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 18, 2022

Holy SH!TE , Where DO I SIGN UP?!

Yep, Big Jet TV have announcers that call the airplanes landing and Taking off through out the day... great fun!

Rock!

Chris Foord