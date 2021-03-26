Watch: Billy Gibbons - West Coast Junkie

Billy Gibbons isn't showing any signs of slowing down as the ZZ Top frontman is releasing his 3rd solo album June 4th. Hardware features former Guns N Roses member Matt Sorum on drums and as one of the producers of the album.

Check out the first single, West Coast Junkie!

Billy's voice still sounds awesome! For more on the Hardware album click here.

Lyrics: West Coast Junkie

Rollin’ my Camino down Route 66 Thinkin’ bout my girl,

got get me a fix Ain’t no one like her,

yeah she got some tricks Baby so fine,

built like a ton of bricks I’m a west coast junkie from a Texas town

And when I get to Cali it’s going down

My baby so tight like no one around I’m just a west coast junkie from a Texas town

On the Mother Road cookin’ and built for speed.

My baby she waitin’, she know what I need Gonna bring her Champagne and a ‘lil bit of weed

Girl got me itchin’ like a poppy seed

I’m a west coast junkie from a Texas town

And when I get to Cali it’s gonna go down

My baby so tight like no one around I’m just a west coast junkie from a Texas town

I’m a west coast junkie from a Texas town

And when I get to Cali it’s gonna go down

My baby so tight like no one around I’m just a west coast junkie from a lonesome Texas town