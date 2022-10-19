WATCH: BLINK 182 - EDGING (official music video)

Blink 182 released the official video for their latest single 'Edging' and it's on brand....

Edging is from the the forthcoming unamed album that will be released next year.

The new @blink182 album has some of the most progressive, and elevated music we‘be ever had. In honesty, I am holding my breath for you to hear these other songs. Edging is fun, and a perfect way to remind u of the fun again. But just u fucking wait. 😈 — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) October 15, 2022

Blink 182 are also coming to Calgary on Friday, June 30th and you can grab your tickets here. (Caution, effin pricey)

Rock!

Chris Foord