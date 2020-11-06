iHeartRadio
WATCH: Brand New System Of A Down!

Check out the latest tunes from System Of A Down. It's their first new music in 15 years, and as you'd expect, highly political.

~Reap 

*Video courtesy of System Of A Down via YouTube

