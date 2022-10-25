[WATCH] Bruce Dickinson Goes Off On His Weed-Smoking Fans

During a show in Anaheim, Bruce Dickinson noticed there was lots of weed being smoked inside the venue - so he stopped for a moment to share his thoughts on the topic. His opinion... might surprise you.

He began by saying that he doesn't know how anyone can see in the crowd. After that -he claims his bassist hates the smell of weed smoke and it actually messes him up while playing.

The rest... well, watch for yourself here:

Seems like a pretty bold stance to take here - especially because most of the people I know who love Maiden, also love marijuana.

If you're a fan of Iron Maiden (especially a dope-smoking fan...) what are your thoughts on this?