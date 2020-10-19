Watch: Bruce Willis is back in Diehard! ...tv spot?
Yeah, when I first noticed the headline I thought it was a new Die Hard film trailer too! Nope.
The new spot is for Diehard batteries, and it's still worth a watch.
It features past Die Hard friends and villians, and who knows maybe this might kick-off a new Die Hard movie in the future.
Take a look:
