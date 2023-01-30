[WATCH] Car Nearly Hits Paul McCartney While Recreating Abbey Road Cover
Paul McCartney wanted to recreate his part of the Abbey Road album cover - one of the most iconic ever.
However in the process, he nearly gets clipped by a driver!
Check it out below:
Close call for @PaulMcCartney on the Abbey Road crossing!— Abbey Road Studios (@AbbeyRoad) January 25, 2023
In this clip from @MaryAMcCartney’s new documentary, a car narrowly misses Paul as he recreates the ‘Abbey Road’ album cover. #IfTheseWallsCouldSing is now streaming worldwide on @DisneyPlus | https://t.co/6v6YyJjJjb pic.twitter.com/qUsfi2AzOW
How do you almost hit Paul McCartney crossing Abbey Road?!