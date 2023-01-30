iHeartRadio
[WATCH] Car Nearly Hits Paul McCartney While Recreating Abbey Road Cover


Paul McCartney wanted to recreate his part of the Abbey Road album cover - one of the most iconic ever.

However in the process, he nearly gets clipped by a driver!

Check it out below:

How do you almost hit Paul McCartney crossing Abbey Road?! 

