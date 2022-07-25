[WATCH] Clusterf**k: Woodstock '99 Netflix Series Trailer

Netflix is releasing a new series called Clusterf**k: Woodstock '99.

It's set to be released August 3.

That festival is infamous for being a disaster...

"44 arrests, 10,000 people needing medical attention and eight rapes during the three-day event." - Loudwire

"Woodstock ‘99 was supposed to be a millennium-defining celebration of peace, love and great music. Instead, the festival degenerated into an epic clusterf*ck of fires, riots and destruction. Utilizing rare insider footage and eyewitness interviews with an impressive list of festival staffers, performers and attendees, this docuseries goes behind the scenes to reveal the egos, greed and music that fueled three days of utter chaos." - Netflix

