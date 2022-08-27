iHeartRadio
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

WATCH: CO-ED FIGHT IN THE STANDS AT A BLUE JAYS GAME

blogtoScreenshot 2022-08-27 111123

Is it suddenly trendy to be fighing in the stands? Seems to be an almost everyday thing nowadays.

Last night in Toronto, it wasn't just the blue jays taking a thumping (they lost 12-0 to the Angels) ... 

 

 

Now TMZ calls it a 'catfight' but i'm pretty sure I see one of the dude throwing down some punches. Unfortunatly, a lady who was just tring to get out of there got hurt.  Read up more here

Also ths week in Mississippi, a high school football coach scouting another team got into a fight with some fans from a rival high school.

Funny thing is started the fight, and lost!... 

 

 

and more on that story here.

Rock!

Chris Foord 

 

 

 

12

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!