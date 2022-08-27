WATCH: CO-ED FIGHT IN THE STANDS AT A BLUE JAYS GAME
Is it suddenly trendy to be fighing in the stands? Seems to be an almost everyday thing nowadays.
Last night in Toronto, it wasn't just the blue jays taking a thumping (they lost 12-0 to the Angels) ...
Now TMZ calls it a 'catfight' but i'm pretty sure I see one of the dude throwing down some punches. Unfortunatly, a lady who was just tring to get out of there got hurt. Read up more here.
Also ths week in Mississippi, a high school football coach scouting another team got into a fight with some fans from a rival high school.
Funny thing is started the fight, and lost!...
and more on that story here.
Rock!
Chris Foord