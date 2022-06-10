iHeartRadio
WATCH: Coward (typical Rangers fan) Sucker Punch's Lightning Fan

rangersScreenshot 2022-06-10 150624

A sucker punch is always a sign of a coward, and this is no different.

...and they found the guy...

 

Rangers fans will likely will fade away shortly as they face elimination Saturday night in Tampa.

