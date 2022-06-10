WATCH: Coward (typical Rangers fan) Sucker Punch's Lightning Fan
A sucker punch is always a sign of a coward, and this is no different.
Fight at MSG #NYR #NoQuitInNY #Fights #TampaBay pic.twitter.com/xxL9oD1if1— Scott Kaplan (@ScottKaplanOn) June 10, 2022
...and they found the guy...
CONFIRMING— Evan Axelbank Fox13 (@EvanAxelbank) June 10, 2022
Perp James Anastasio, 29 of Staten Island, was ARRESTED and charged with 2 counts of assault, 2 counts of disorderly conduct, and 2 counts of harassment
The victim refused medical attention at the scene, so hopefully that means he is OK!!! https://t.co/QOyhfE2K8R
Rangers fans will likely will fade away shortly as they face elimination Saturday night in Tampa.
Rock!
Chris Foord