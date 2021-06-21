iHeartRadio
WATCH: Dave Chappelle Joins The Foo Fighter's To Sing Radiohead's Creep

chappe

This past weekend the Foo Fighters rocked out Madison Square Garden in NYC and Dave Chappelle joined them on stage... 

 

As much as it would fun to see this, the quick instagram version is all you need but the full version is below and so is the Radiohead version for the real deal. 

Rock!

Chris Foord

 

