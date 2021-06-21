WATCH: Dave Chappelle Joins The Foo Fighter's To Sing Radiohead's Creep

This past weekend the Foo Fighters rocked out Madison Square Garden in NYC and Dave Chappelle joined them on stage...

The Foo Fighters just brought out Dave Chappelle to sing “Creep” for the first concert at Madison Square Garden since covid. Incredible.



As much as it would fun to see this, the quick instagram version is all you need but the full version is below and so is the Radiohead version for the real deal.

Chris Foord