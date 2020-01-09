WATCH - David Lee Roth Opens Residency In Las Vegas

Let me start by saying that I am a Van Halen fan. Their collection of songs turned the world upside down over their career, and I will always listen to their tunes.

Diamond David Lee Roth opened up his Las Vegas residency at The House Of Blues last night, and it wasn't good. I am a big VH fan, and this is just sooooo bad. If would just try and sing the songs like they were recorded it might not be bad at all, but he just insists on trying way too hard. The dreams of a Van Halen reunion tour with both Sam and Dave just ain't gonna happen, and maybe that's for the best.

~Reap

*Video courtesy of House Of Blues Las Vegas