Watch - Devo With Neil Young!

I recently came across this video of Devo jamming with Neil Young performing Hey Hey My My.

So why were they in studio? for a movie ofcourse! The film is called Human Highway and it is a Neil Young project, a weird one at that. Now I couldn't find the full movie on youtube after a quick search but i'm sure its out there (plus it'll give me something look for while hiding from family in any other room over Christmas)

The Jam is actually kind of fun, its got the quirky ness of some amped up musicians who seem to be having a time!

To read up on the movie Human Highway click here.

Now check out the jam sesson below and note Neil's Sex Pistols Shirt!

Rock!

Chris Foord