Watch: Drugs In Movies (Ohhh so it's not real after all)

I've often wondered about drugs in the movies; sometime's I thought the actors were probably just doing the real sh!t. I mean it looks real!

Well no, they aren't but how do they make it look so real? Well Miramax - Insider looked into this!

Making drugs look real needs to be correct from how they look and how it's taken.

The 7 minutel video is pretty cool, with examples from Breaking Bad, Pulp Fiction, Scarface and many more.

So, my question is....if the drugs aren't real, why on earth would anyone want to be an actor?!.... kidding.

Not only do fake drugs in movies have to look accurate and be safe to ingest, they also need to act like the drugs. For example, tobacco can't be substituted for cannabis because tobacco smoke isn't as heavy as cannabis smoke and the difference is noticeable on camera. The fake meth from “Breaking Bad” was made from rock candy. Additionally, different states of the drugs require different prop drugs. Fake powdered heroin can be created by combining pancake mix and cocoa powder, but melted heroin is made with brown sugar and water. To inject this fake heroin on camera, a special retractable needle is used that pushes the fake drugs into a hidden chamber in the syringe. Most fake drugs are created from food or vitamins so that actors can safely ingest them. However, even with precautions in place, prop drugs can still be dangerous. Al Pacino suffered minor but permanent damage to his nasal passage after snorting a lot of cocaine on the set of “Scarface,” and Jonah Hill had to be hospitalized after he got bronchitis from snorting too much Vitamin D powder on the set of “The Wolf of Wall Street.” If actors want to avoid ingesting drugs altogether, a suction rig can be constructed that sucks up fake powdered drugs through a concealed tube like they did in “Sorry to Bother You.” We talked to the owner of Barkode Props, prop master Joel Barkow, who showed us the tricks of the trade. - Insider, Youtube