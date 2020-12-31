Watch: Earthquake Happens During A Press Conference On Earthquakes

Croatia was recently rocked by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. Sadly 7 people (at press time) had a passed away.

Earthquakes are a part of life on earth and although I lived in Terrace BC for 7 months, I don't recall ever feeling one.

Some Footage of the recent earthquake in Croatia is actually jaw dropping as it not only happened during a press conference but the footage shows how scary earthquakes can be...

HOLY SH!TE!!!!!

Powerful Earthquake Hits Croatia During Press Conference About Quakes December 30, 2020 A #powerful #earthquake hits #Croatia Tuesday as the mayor of Petrinja holds a press conference about Monday’s temblors -- and the video is terrifying. - GMEDIA, Youtube

AP, CTV

For more on this story see here.

Chris Foord