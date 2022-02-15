WATCH: Eddie Vedder & Bruce Springsteen Sit Down For A Chat

Eddie Vedder recently released his third solo album Earthling and sat down with The Boss (Bruce Sprinsteen) to talk about the album and some other topics.

Originally aired through Amazon, the video has now been posted on Eddie's youtube page. The chat happened on Bruce's farm in New Jersey.

Eddie Vedders band for touring has some high profile names including RHCP's drummer Chad Smith and former guitarist Josh Klinghoffer.

To find out tour dates and other information about Eddie's lastest album click here.

Rock!

Chris Foord