Watch: F*ck That Guy - The Dirty Knobs ( Mike Campbell from Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers)
Incredible guitar player Mike Campbell who co-wrote many of Tom Petty's biggest hits whilst in the band The Heartbreakers has come out with a new song with his other band The Dirty Knobs - F*ck that guy pretty much sums up 2020...
The video below features Mike Campbell, Danny Trujo and Jeff Garlin and is fun to watch. The song is totally Petty/Heartbreakers sounding too.
The Dirty Knobs already have a tour planned starting in June and will be playing all over the States. Hopefully all the Covid crap will be done by then and they'll play north of the border. For more on The Dirty Knobs see here. (Rumour has it that the remaining members of the Heartbreakers may still tour so stay tuned)
Rock!
Chris Foord
