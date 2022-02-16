WATCH: Foo Fighter's Go Death Metal For New Movie

Foo Fighter's have released a song from their upcoming movie Studio 666 and it's Hard, damn hard!

Check out 'March Of The Insane' under the moniker Dream Widow (name of the band in the movie)... (click here if video doesn't work)

"The premise of the movie is that we move into this house, I have writer's block, I'm totally uninspired, I can't come up with anything, And I wind up finding this creepy basement. And I go into the basement, I find this tape by a band from 25 years ago that recorded there. And there's this song that, if recorded and completed, the fucking demon in the house is unleashed, and then, whatever, all hell breaks loose." - Dave Grohl on The Howard Stern Show via ultmate classic rock.

Studio 666 will be out in theatres next week on February 25th.

Foo Fighter's also announced a Calgary show for September 29th, Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 and you can grab your tickets here or even better try and win them this week with CJAY mornings!

Rock!

Chris Foord



