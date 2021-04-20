WATCH: Foo Fighters - Chasing Birds Video... Perfect Release on 420!
The Foo Fighters released a trippy music video today to accompany the song Chasing Birds.
Perfect for 420!
Check it out, Lyrics below...
Chasing Birds is from the Foo Fighters recent album Medicine At Midnight that climbed to Number on the Bilboard chart back in February.
HAPPY 420!!!
Rock!
Chris Foord
Chasing Birds - Foo Fighters
Chasing birds to get high
My head is in the clouds
Chasing birds to get by
I'm never coming down
My heart is six feet underground
The road to hell is paved with good intentions
Dark inventions of mine
The road to hell is paved with broken parts
Bleeding hearts like mine
Chasing birds through the sky
And deep into the black
Chasing birds, say goodbye
I'm never coming back
Here comes another heart attack
The road to hell is paved with good intentions
Dark inventions of mine
The road to hell is paved with broken parts
Bleeding hearts like mine
Chasing birds to get high
I'm never coming down
My heart is six feet underground
The road to hell is paved with good intentions
Dark inventions of mine
The road to hell is paved with broken parts
Bleeding hearts like mine
Chasing birds
Chasing birds
Chasing birds
Chasing birds
Chasing birds
Chasing birds