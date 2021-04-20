WATCH: Foo Fighters - Chasing Birds Video... Perfect Release on 420!

The Foo Fighters released a trippy music video today to accompany the song Chasing Birds.

Chasing Birds is from the Foo Fighters recent album Medicine At Midnight that climbed to Number on the Bilboard chart back in February.

Chasing Birds - Foo Fighters

Chasing birds to get high

My head is in the clouds

Chasing birds to get by

I'm never coming down

My heart is six feet underground

The road to hell is paved with good intentions

Dark inventions of mine

The road to hell is paved with broken parts

Bleeding hearts like mine

Chasing birds through the sky

And deep into the black

Chasing birds, say goodbye

I'm never coming back

Here comes another heart attack

The road to hell is paved with good intentions

Dark inventions of mine

The road to hell is paved with broken parts

Bleeding hearts like mine

Chasing birds to get high

I'm never coming down

My heart is six feet underground

The road to hell is paved with good intentions

Dark inventions of mine

The road to hell is paved with broken parts

Bleeding hearts like mine

