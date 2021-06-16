WATCH: Foo Fighters Cover Queens' Somebody To Love

The Foo Fighters played a small gig at the Canyon Club in L.A this week as they prepare for their first arena show in over a year. The 23 song set also included the Foo's covering Queen's Somebody To Love.

Taylor Hawkins' has quite the voice too as he hit those notes that Freddie would sing so well back in the day. Meanwhile Dave got to take a break from singing and play the drums.

Foo Fighters will play Madison Square Gardens in New York this weekend.

Rock!

Chris Foord