WATCH: Foo Fighters New Vid 'Shame, Shame'.
The Foo Fighters, fresh off an interview with Jesse and Jd and their Saturday Night Live appearance, are out with their new video for the song 'Shame, Shame'.
Glad to see the guys back at it! The new album 'Medicine At Midnight', will be available Feb 5th.
~Reap
*Video courtesy of Foo Fighters via YouTube
