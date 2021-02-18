Watch: Greta Van Fleet - 'Heat Above' (Music Video)
Greta Van Fleet released a new music Video today for their latest tune Heat Above.
The Battle at the Garden Gate will be out April 16th and you can pre-order yours here!
Rock!
Chris Foord
Greta Van Fleet The Battle At Garden's Gate
01. Heat Above
02. My Way, Soon
03. Broken Bells
04. Built by Nations
05. Age of Machine
06. Tears of Rain
07. Stardust Chords
08. Light My Love
09. Caravel
10. The Barbarians
11. Trip the Light Fantastic
12. The Weight of Dreams
CONTESTS
-
CJAY 92's $100,000 Name That SoundStarting February 22, Name That Sound to win CASH every hour from 6am to 6pm!
-
Rate Our RockYou could win $500 EVERY month, just Rate Our Rock!
-
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the RunEnter for your chance to win a digital copy of The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run!