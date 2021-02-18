iHeartRadio
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

Watch: Greta Van Fleet - 'Heat Above' (Music Video)

gretavanfScreenshot 2021-02-18 143127

Greta Van Fleet released a new music Video today for their latest tune Heat Above.

The Battle at the Garden Gate will be out April 16th and you can pre-order yours here!

Rock!

Chris Foord 

Greta Van Fleet The Battle At Garden's Gate

01. Heat Above
02. My Way, Soon
03. Broken Bells
04. Built by Nations

05. Age of Machine
06. Tears of Rain
07. Stardust Chords
08. Light My Love
09. Caravel
10. The Barbarians
11. Trip the Light Fantastic
12. The Weight of Dreams

 

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!