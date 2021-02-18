Watch: Greta Van Fleet - 'Heat Above' (Music Video)

Greta Van Fleet released a new music Video today for their latest tune Heat Above.

The Battle at the Garden Gate will be out April 16th and you can pre-order yours here!

Rock!

Chris Foord

Greta Van Fleet The Battle At Garden's Gate

01. Heat Above

02. My Way, Soon

03. Broken Bells

04. Built by Nations

05. Age of Machine

06. Tears of Rain

07. Stardust Chords

08. Light My Love

09. Caravel

10. The Barbarians

11. Trip the Light Fantastic

12. The Weight of Dreams