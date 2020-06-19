WATCH: 'Into The Wild' Bus Being Removed From Alaska WIld
Into the wild was about a real life adventure for Christopher McCandless who at 24 decided to give away all his posessions and hitchhike across North America until his fatal day in Alaska.
The film directed by Sean Penn also features a bus which Christopher made as his home. Well that bus exsists and was removed from the forest yesterday.
The movie is well done and worth watching if you haven't seen it. Check out the footage below. Also, Eddie Vedder did the sountrack!
Chris Foord
