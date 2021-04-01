WATCH: Iron Maiden's 'Fear Of The Dark' Performed by An Orchestra

160 musicians got together on a huge 'zoom' meeting to perfrom Iron Maidens' Fear Of The Dark!

The interesting idea came from Conductor Ulf Wadenbrandt...

“This song has everything from nice melodic lines with lots of energy and a thumping tempo, It's a magical arrangement that releases the orchestra's energy and fantastic sound. Iron Maiden have quite simply written a great song that works perfectly for symphony orchestras and their wonderful timbre.” “Music makes you feel good and helps to develop people, We need to show the world that we are needed and must get to play. I have gathered everyone from absolutely world class musicians and excellent music teachers to talented amateurs and students from music and cultural schools from all over the world. I want to show the value of diversity and emphasise how everyone is important in the ecosystem of music.” Conductor Ulf Wadenbrandt via Loudersound.com

Not bad, and perhaps keep this version handy in case you ever score a girl and you have her parents over although if her parents are my age just play the original! (it's way better, listen below)

Also expect exciting things from Iron Maiden in the near future...click here for more on that!

Rock!

Chris Foord