WATCH: Iron Maiden - The Writing On The Wall

Iron Maiden had been teasing us for a few weeks with cryptic messages. I not being one for cryptic messages decided to wait it out.

Today, July 15th - Iron Maiden released their first new song since 2015 called "The Writing Is On The Wall."

Written by Adrian Smith and Bruce Dickinson, this song is believed to be the first release of a new album called Belshazzar's Feast. I think, again I’m not one for cryptic messages.

Oh! And there are rumours of a 2022 tour. Yes Please!

Rock!

Chris Foord