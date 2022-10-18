[WATCH] Jack Black Serenades Child With School Of Rock Song
A little boy named Abraham got to meet Jack Black recently and was telling him how much he loved School of Rock. When he mentioned a particular song, Jack Black started to belt it out for the kid. in what was a super wholesome and cute moment.
Check it out below:
@veronicazavala584 Abraham got to meet Jack Black and sign his favorite part to his Favorite movie “School of Rock” #teamAbraham #CapCut #fyp #FlexEveryAngle ♬ original sound - Veronica Zavala
PS: Jack Black is the best.