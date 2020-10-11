iHeartRadio
Watch: Jack White Uses Guitar Custom Made By Legendary Eddie Van Halen

October 6th, 2020 was a sad day for the music world. Eddie Van Halen had passed away at the age of 65 from Cancer. 

Last Night Jack White - the musical guest on SNL used an Eddie Van Halen guitar that was custom made for Jack.

Check out the performance below as well as Bill Burr's monologue above....and yes he ruffled some feathers! 

RiP Eddie Van Halen

Rock! 

Chris Foord 

