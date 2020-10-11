Watch: Jack White Uses Guitar Custom Made By Legendary Eddie Van Halen
October 6th, 2020 was a sad day for the music world. Eddie Van Halen had passed away at the age of 65 from Cancer.
Last Night Jack White - the musical guest on SNL used an Eddie Van Halen guitar that was custom made for Jack.
Bill Burr's Monologue! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oyK72fNxrO— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 11, 2020
Check out the performance below as well as Bill Burr's monologue above....and yes he ruffled some feathers!
RiP Eddie Van Halen
Rock!
Chris Foord
