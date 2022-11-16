WATCH: JETS FAN (& tsn dude) JESSE POLLOCK SING PARODY TO NICKELBACK

Thought this was amusing, Jesse Pollock the ultimate Jets fan (and fun dude at TSN) sang a Parody of Nickelback's How You Remind Me right back to the band....

Pretty funny stuff!!!!

Hey Congrats to Nickelback, they'll be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame at the Juno's in March. More on that here.

...and Nickelback are coming out with a new album this Friday and CJAY 92 will have the Iheart Radio World Album Premiere of 'Get Rollin' this Friday night at 7pm!

Rock!

Ps. shout out to Rockaholic Tammy for passing along the Jesse Pollock Video.