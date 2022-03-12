WATCH: Joan Jett & The Blackhearts Release An Acoustic Song

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts have been busy working on a new album, an acoustic album at that.

Check out their first single of the forthcoming album 'ChangeUp' called (I'm Gonna) Run Away...

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts will be coming to Alberta on September 4th when they play Commonwealth Stadium as part of The Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison! Grab your Tickets here.

Changeup, the first album that Joan Jett & Blackhearts have done together since 2013 will be released on March 25th.

Rock!

Chris Foord