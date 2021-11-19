WATCH: Kid Rock W/ Monster Truck - Don't Tell Me How To Live

Kid Rock has released his latest single and in good ole Kid Rock fashion, he mixes in other people's song and it always works.

In this case the Detroit Rocker somewhat covers Monster Trucks - Don't Tell Me How To Live....and get this.... Monster Truck are part of it!

(lyrics could be offensive to some)

Now Kid Rock's lyrics are vastly different from Monster Trucks which can be heard below.

Kid Rock/Monster Truck should tour!

Download your Kid Rock version here.

Rock!

Chris Foord