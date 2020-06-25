WATCH: LANNY CALLED IGGY ABOUT HIS HOF ENTRY

Congrats to Jarome Iginla for being inducted into the Hockey Hall Of Fame! Jarome finished his career with 1300 total points with 625 goals. Jarome not only could score, but he was a tough guy too finishing with 1040 penalty minutes. With the majority of his games being played with Calgary, Jarome will join an A-list of players in the hall of fame that also had succes in a Flames jersey including Lanny McDonald. McDonald who is now the Chairman of the board at the Hockey Hall of Fame called Iggy yesterday to say he was the latest inductee! Check it out here.

Congrats Iggy!

Chris Foord