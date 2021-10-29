WATCH: Lemmy & Ozzy Reunited In New Animated Video For Hellraiser

Ozzy Osbourne and the late/great Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead were long time great friends; Writing and recording songs in the past including many for Ozzy's No More Tears Album that came out in 1991. From that album was a song Hellraiser, Ozzy had his version on the No More Tears album and Lemmy had his version on Motorhead's March Or Die Record that came out a year later.

30 years later, the two versions were mashed up together and released on Ozzy Osbourne's 30th Anniversary Edition of No More Tears. And now a animated music video showing the two together has emerged....

I forgot how good that song was!

"I'm so glad we were able to honor my dear friend Lemmy with this duet and now the video,We immortalized him with a clip of the two of us being together, hanging out and getting into some trouble as we so often did." - Ozzy Osbourne via Blabbermouth

Ozzy Osbourne has a new album in the works and has already said to have laid down tracks with Eric Clapton, Tony Iommi, and Jeff Beck... Zakk Wylde playing rythm guitar on most tracks... Can't wait to hear this!

Rock!

Chris Foord